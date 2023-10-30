PMA advises govt to 'refrain' from appointing military officials at public hospitals

Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS). — APP/File

PMA warns ministry against asking military officials to run hospitals.

Says appointment of military officials won't be acceptable.

Ministry says appointment to be done as per recruitment rules.

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Medical Association’s (PMA) Islamabad chapter has advised the federal health ministry to “refrain” from appointing serving military officials as executive directors for Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and Federal Government Polyclinic Hospital, reported The News on Monday.

As per the publication, the PMA Islamabad in a hurriedly-called meeting condemned the letter sent by the federal health ministry for the appointment.

Responding to the letter, the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Islamabad office-bearers Mian Rasheed, Dr Riaz Shahbaz Janjua, Dr Muhammad Ajmal, Dr Abid Saeed, Dr Umer Farooq, Dr Rana Farooq and others warned the health ministry against asking military officials to run public sector health institutions.

The officials said that the appointment of military officials in lieu of federal government officials was not acceptable at any cost. They added that even the military authorities would not welcome the step taken by the federal health ministry.

Earlier in a letter that has gone viral on social media, the Federal Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHS,R&C) had requested the Ministry of Defense to ensure availability of qualified and capable hospital managers of equivalent grade BPS 21 from the Pakistan Army Medical Corps as executive director PIMS and Polyclinic on deputation for three years and until further orders under standard terms and conditions.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the federal health ministry had earlier stated that the appointment would be carried out as per recruitment rules, saying the government believes that merit should be followed.

Urging the people not to heed unverified information on social media, the health ministry’s spokesman said it believes in providing better health facilities to the masses through competent officials.