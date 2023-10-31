John Stamos recalls Matthew Perry’s unforgettable gesture on ‘Friends’ set

John Stamos and Matthew Perry had been friends long before 'Friends'

John Stamos, who plays uncle Jesse on hit sitcom Full House and its Netflix sequel Fuller House, is recalling Matthew Perry’s heartwarming gesture when he made a cameo appearance on Friends.

Stamos took to Instagram to share the clip of his cameo in Friends as Zach, a prospective sperm donor for Chandler and Monica. Along with the clip, Stamos shared a sweet memory of Perry.

“Matthew and I had been friendly long before "Friends,” he shared.

“So, when I guest stared as Zach, the prospective sperm donor for Chandler and Monica, I hung with him a lot.”

“Standing backstage, ready to make my entrance, Matt whispers, ‘The audience is going go crazy (sic) when they see you! Get ready for some loud screams,’” recounts Stamos.

The 60-year-old sitcom heartthrob went on to recount how Perry helped the audience recognize him and give him the welcome he deserved.

“I walk through the door... silence. I was so embarrassed. We finish the scene and as I start to slither back to my dressing room and quit showbiz, Matt walks over to the studio audience: ‘Ladies and gentlemen, give it up for John Stamos! You guys probably didn't recognize him at first because it's so much better looking in person!’”

“I never forgot that and the world will never forget you. #ripmathewperry” he concluded.