Zaheer Abbas slams PCB for Pakistan's results during World Cup

The game will continue to suffer if favourites are appointed, says former ICC president Zaheer Abbas

Former Pakistani batting legend Zaheer Abbas. — Reuters/File

Former International Cricket Council (ICC) President Zaheer Abbas on Wednesday slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management saying that when people at the helm do not understand the sport then the team would end up getting such results.

"The game will continue to suffer if favourites are appointed," said Abbas during Geo News show “Geo Pakistan”. He added that people are after cricket to destroy the sports in the country.

“For God’s sake give cricket to sportsmen,” appealed Abbas.

The former ICC president also expressed disapproval of former captain Inzamam ul Haq’s decision to resign from the chief selector’s post during the World Cup.

“There is no example in the world where someone resigns while the team is gone to play the World Cup,” said Abbas. He added that the team’s performance declined after the loss to India.

Pakistan team, on the verge of an exit from the World Cup in India, is facing criticism, and the board is also involved in a controversy after the PCB head leaked skipper Babar Azam's private conversation with a top board official.

Matters turned worse when Inzamam resigned from his post as chief selector during the World Cup after allegations surfaced that he was a partner in a company that manages players.

"People speak without research. Questions were raised on me so I decided that it was better I resign," Inzamam said in a statement according to Geo News.

There are allegations against Inzamam as it was revealed he holds shares in a company owned by players' agent Talha Rehmani.

This disclosure sparked concerns regarding potential conflicts of interest, given that Rehmani represents several of Pakistan's leading cricketers, including Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Furthermore, there are additional queries surrounding whether Inzamam's dual role as both chief selector and a shareholder in a company that represents top cricketers might have an influence on player selection decisions.

In response, the PCB said it has set up a five-member fact-finding committee to investigate allegations in respect of conflict of interest reported in the media pertaining to the team selection process.

Inzamam was appointed as the chairman of the national men's committee on August 7 and was also appointed chairman of the junior men's selection committee earlier this month.

PCB Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf has said Inzamam resigned on his own without discussing it with him.

In a statement, Ashraf said he did not meet Inzamam prior to his resignation and that he set up a meeting with him to seek clarification on the ongoing controversy.