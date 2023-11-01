 
Wednesday, November 01, 2023
ICC rankings: Shaheen Afridi becomes no 1 ODI bowler

Babar Azam's top ranking in danger; India's Shubman Gill is just two points below Pakistani skipper

Wednesday, November 01, 2023

Pakistan´s Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates after taking the wicket of Bangladesh´s Tanzid Hasan during the 2023 ICC Men´s Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on October 31, 2023. — AFP
Pakistan's sensational pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has become the number one bowler in the one-day international (ODI) following his impressive performance in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

The 23-year-old fast bowler has topped the ICC ODI rankings by gaining seven points with Australia's Josh Hazelwood and India's Mohammed Siraj in the second and third place, respectively. 

On Tuesday, Shaheen became the quickest fast-bowler to complete 100 wickets in the ODI during the match against Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam has retained his top position in the batting rankings. India's Shubman Gill is only two points behind him. 

Babar has 818 points while Shubman has 816 points. 

On the other hand, Fakhar Zaman has improved his ranking and is now in 14th place while Imam-ul-Haq is in 11th. 

Meanwhile, fast-bowler Haris Rauf also improved his rankings by five points. He is now in 26th position. Wasim Jr has jumped by 18 points to the 56th position.

