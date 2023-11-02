New York lawmaker set to visit Pakistan for sister-state initiative

Primary focus of Phil Ramos' visit is to explore possibilities of declaring Sindh and Punjab as sister states of New York

Deputy Speaker of the State of New York Phil Ramos. — nyassembly.gov

A milestone in the US-Pakistan relationship is being set as Deputy Speaker of the State of New York Phil Ramos is set to visit Pakistan this week.



It’s history in the making as no US State lawmaker has ever embarked on a mission with such a vast agenda.

Why is Phil Ramos visiting Pakistan?

The primary focus of his visit is to explore the possibilities of declaring Sindh and Punjab as sister states of New York.

This relationship helps build collaboration between the two respective regions in various sectors including agriculture, education, health, trade, and culture.

Moreover, Ramos will try to facilitate Pakistani Americans getting medical insurance in Pakistan. Till now, they have to pay through their own pockets if they get medical treatment in Pakistan despite paying costly bills for health insurance in the US.

If the issue is resolved, both countries will equally reap the monetary benefits of this development.

For the United States, it will lower the burden on already strained and understaffed hospitals.

Moreover, American insurance companies will benefit by paying relatively less amount to their customers as medicines and treatment is relatively cost-effective in Pakistan.

For private Pakistani hospitals, it will be an additional source of income as Pakistani Americans prefer to go back to the US to avoid paying here unnecessarily when they already have spent on health insurance.

This step will be a blessing in disguise for old, retirees, and special people who want to stay longer with their families in Pakistan but can’t afford their medical bills.

The idea of providing medical insurance in Pakistan was coined by Ramos as he hails from New York — home of almost a hundred thousand Pakistani Americans.

Hence, in order to facilitate constituents, Ramos intends to take a step for the benefit of all Pakistani American families.

Earlier, Ramos had discussed this idea in a Zoom meeting with Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Ishaq Dar, when he had the portfolio of federal minister of finance.

Who will he meet?

Now, this visit will give Ramos a chance to meet Senator Dar face-to-face and discuss some other initiatives as well.

However, on the first leg of his visit, the deputy speaker will meet Dr Gohar Ejaz, the caretaker minister of industries and production who happens to be a prominent entrepreneur, philanthropist, and leading industrialist of Pakistan as well.

This interaction falls in line with the main focus of his trip as Phil wants to enhance economic ties.

Dr Ejaz told Geo News that he is looking forward to meeting and exploring ways to strengthen and improve economic relations.

Next, a meeting is planned at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry where Ramos will encourage small and medium business community leaders to directly engage with the traders in New York.

Ramos had earlier worked on this idea with Al Salvador — a country in Central America. And during his meetings with LCCI, KCCI, and FPCCI, he will talk about replicating the very idea in Pakistan.

During the day, Ramos is also expected to meet caretaker ministers to explore the idea of declaring Punjab and New York as sister states.

To enter into a sister-state relationship, both regions must pass a number of laws and then table resolutions in the respective assemblies. Finally, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) is signed in this regard.

With the caretaker government in office, this interaction will be limited to exploring ways where both Punjab and New York can cooperate. A concrete step will only be taken once an elected government comes into power.

Ramos is visiting Pakistan at a time when the country has recently witnessed horrific mob violence against the Christian community in Jaranwala, Punjab.

Back in August, the homes of one of the most peaceful communities in the country were looted and burnt. The churches and graves of Christians were desecrated. The incident shocked not only the Pakistanis but also the expatriates living across the globe.

American Pakistani Public Affairs Committee (APPAC), which is arranging this visit, has vowed to extend its hand of support to their Christian brothers. In this regard, Ramos will meet Bishop Indrias Joseph Rehmat of Faisalabad.

Later, a meeting is scheduled with Senator Walid Iqbal who is also the Chairperson Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights. Before leaving for the capital, the delegation will visit the walled city of Lahore and witness a cultural event in their honor.

In Islamabad, Ramos is scheduled to meet Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and discuss ways to strengthen diplomatic relations.

Ramos believes that economic relations pave the way for stronger diplomatic ties. Hence, both dignitaries are expected to discuss novel ways to increase Pakistani exports to the United States of America.

Jilani had earlier served as Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States. So, this meeting has the potential to pave the way for real progress in this direction.

Before flying to Karachi, Ramos is expected to meet Senate Standing Committee Chairman on Foreign Affairs Farooq Naek and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani. A number of other engagements are also scheduled.

A busy day will await Ramos in Karachi as well. Here, he is scheduled to give a lecture on entrepreneurship to the students of IBA and discuss ideas of collaboration between the educational institutions of Sindh and New York.

Later in the day, the deputy speaker will call on Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar to explore the idea of declaring Sindh and New York as sister states.

How it all started?

Back in April, it was Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori who had met Ramos in New York to discuss this idea. Later, in a joint press conference, both had principally agreed to make it possible.

That meeting was initiated by this scribe. The very next day, Dr Ijaz had brought the two to the table. Later, Ramos expressed his willingness to visit Pakistan.

Here, again I requested Dr Ijaz to see the possibility of making both Punjab and Sindh as sister-states of New York. Thanks to the selfless efforts of Dr Ijaz that Ramos equally agreed to pursue this goal.

Who is Phil Ramos?

Ramos was born in the Bronx, NY. He is a Hispanic American. In 1979, he became a member of the Suffolk Country Police Department and served for 20 years. He then was promoted to the detective unit where he investigated serious crimes until his retirement in 2001.

Ramos was first elected to the Assembly in 2002 and has served his community over the past 20 years. He has been a prime sponsor of several historic pieces of legislation, including the Green Light Law and the Senator Jose Peralta NYS Dream Act. He also passed a law to raise the age of consent for marriage to 18 years, protecting minors from predators in New York State.

Ramos' visit to Pakistan also reflects how people-to-people contacts matter in paving the way for significant developments between countries and nations.