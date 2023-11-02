PM approves hefty pay increase for senior bureaucrats

The salary package of the MP-1 scale has been increased up to a maximum of Rs772,780 per month

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar chairing a meeting in this undated picture. — PPI/File

Expenditure to be borne by divisions, departments from budget.

Officers' pay to be fixed at corresponding stage in revised pay scale.

Revised package will be automatically admissible to existing officers.

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday gave the green light to increase the salary package of management positions (MP-I), MP-II, and MP-III from October 1, reported The News on Thursday.

An office memorandum issued by the Ministry of Finance shows the basic pay and salary package of the MP-1 scale has been increased up to a minimum of Rs629,230 per month and a maximum of Rs772,780 per month against an earlier minimum basic pay of Rs433,950 per month and a maximum of Rs532,950 per month.

The house rent has been revised to Rs146,450 per month as minimum and Rs205,900 per month as maximum, while for utilities, the minimum provision of Rs28,500 per month, and the maximum of Rs35,240 per month have been approved.

For MP-II, the basic salary has been increased to Rs421,100 per month as the maximum salary and Rs263,180 per month as the minimum salary, while for MP-III, the minimum salary has been revised upward to Rs184,230 per month and the maximum salary of Rs263,190 per month and the utilities and house rent were also fixed, the office memorandum said.

The memorandum stated that the expenditure of these officers would be borne by the divisions, departments or organisations from their allocated budget for the current FY 2023-24.

The pay of an incumbent officer will be fixed at the corresponding stage in the revised pay scale, at which he was drawing the salary before revision. The revised MP package will be automatically admissible to the existing incumbents working in the MP scales.

However, the extension, if required, of the contract of MP scale holders, will be considered only if their performance is found satisfactory after evaluation by the performance evaluation committee and approval of the competent authority as per rules, it said.

The monetisation of the transport facility shall remain the same as per existing rates given below such as for MP-I Rs95,910, MP-II Rs77,430 and MP-III Rs65,060 per month, while all other terms and conditions shall remain the same as per management.

The Position Scales Policy 2020 was issued by the Establishment Division on June 22, 2020, vide office memorandum No.1/3/2020-E-6. The perquisites and facilities admissible to the MP scale holders as amended from time to time shall remain in force as TA/DA, medical allowance, and gratuity remain the same.