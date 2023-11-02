 
Thursday, November 02, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry’s courage to ‘break free’ is from engagement day

The Duke of Sussex allegedly found his way out of the Firm by ‘breaking free’ due to his engagement

The actual thing that provided Prince Harry the courage to break free from his royal role was his engagement day, experts believe.

For those unversed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex got married during Sagittarius season, on Nov. 27, 2017.

According to celebrity astrologer Inbaal Honigman, ““Their engagement announcement took place during Sagittarius season. This is a zodiac sign that’s all about freedom and travel.”

In an effort to explain further she said, “If Sagittarius gives us the condition of restlessness, it also offers the strength to break free.”

She got canid during an interview with Express UK and said, “And in Sagittarius season, escape can be a simple and straightforward thing — it doesn’t require cunning or trickery or deceit, just a direct, courageous bluntness.”

