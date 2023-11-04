The actor died at the age of 54 last week

Matthew Perry was about to hit a major milestone on Instagram

Matthew Perry's Instagram followers have witnessed a sharp increase after the actor's death last week.

A look at his Instagram shows that the number of followers on his account is about to hit the 10 million mark.

The actor was following only 68 people on the Facebook-owned platform.

His last phot from the hot tub where he was found dead has been liked by more than 2.5 million people.

Matthew Perry, one of the stars of smash hit TV sitcom "Friends," was found dead at his home Saturday. He was 54.



First responders found Perry unconscious in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home and were unable to revive him, law enforcement sources told the Los Angeles Times.

Perry was best known for his portrayal of the wise-cracking Chandler Bing on NBC´s wildly popular "Friends," which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004.



Perry had battled for years with addiction to painkillers and alcohol, and attended rehabilitation clinics on multiple occasions.

In his memoir "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing," published last year, Perry described going through detox 65 times, spending some $9 million in attempts to get sober.

Perry experienced health problems including a burst colon in 2018 due to his drug usage, which required a seven-hour surgery and the use of a colostomy bag for months after.

Perry dedicated the book to "all of the sufferers out there," and wrote in the prologue: "I should be dead."