Sofia Vergara's new lover Justin Saliman 'more than a rebound': Insider

Sofia Vergara was once again spotted with her new lover Justin Saliman on a date night after divorce from Joe Manganiello.

Insiders privy to Daily Mail said that the 51-year-old Modern Family actress "cosied up" to the orthopedic physician and didn’t shy away from PDA as they enjoyed a meal at the celebrity hotspot Delilah in Los Angeles, on Wednesday night.



Adding that it "more than just a rebound," the tipster said, "She would be happy to never see Joe again and hasn't looked back ever since she started dating Justin.”

"He has an amazing job and is very charming and handsome. She is soaking it all up because he is not an actor and exudes confidence,” they shared.

After divorce, the tipster claimed that the America’s Got Talent judge believes the surgeon, who was previously married to actress Bree Turner, has "rescued her heart."



Sofia and Joe tied the knot in November 2015 and announced their divorce in July this year, after seven years of marriage.

“As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives,” they shared in a joint statement with Page Six.