 
menu
entertainment
Sunday, November 05, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Sofia Vergara's new lover Justin Saliman 'more than a rebound': Insider

Sofia Vergara was once again spotted with her new lover Justin Saliman on a date night after divorce from Joe Manganiello

By
Melanie Walker

Sunday, November 05, 2023

Sofia Vergaras new lover Justin Saliman more than a rebound: Insider
Sofia Vergara's new lover Justin Saliman 'more than a rebound': Insider

Sofia Vergara was once again spotted with her new lover Justin Saliman on a date night after divorce from Joe Manganiello.

Insiders privy to Daily Mail said that the 51-year-old Modern Family actress "cosied up" to the orthopedic physician and didn’t shy away from PDA as they enjoyed a meal at the celebrity hotspot Delilah in Los Angeles, on Wednesday night.

Adding that it "more than just a rebound," the tipster said, "She would be happy to never see Joe again and hasn't looked back ever since she started dating Justin.”

"He has an amazing job and is very charming and handsome. She is soaking it all up because he is not an actor and exudes confidence,” they shared.

After divorce, the tipster claimed that the America’s Got Talent judge believes the surgeon, who was previously married to actress Bree Turner, has "rescued her heart."

Sofia and Joe tied the knot in November 2015 and announced their divorce in July this year, after seven years of marriage.

“As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives,” they shared in a joint statement with Page Six.

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears, Janet Jackson 'bonded' over hate for Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears, Janet Jackson 'bonded' over hate for Justin Timberlake
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle surprise Katy Perry concert goers in LA

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle surprise Katy Perry concert goers in LA

2023 'most' spooky film finds its way to Netflix

2023 'most' spooky film finds its way to Netflix

Andrew Ridgeley reminisces about Wham!: ‘Never had any lows’

Andrew Ridgeley reminisces about Wham!: ‘Never had any lows’

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston "shed most tears" amid Matthew Perry's addiction
Scarlett Johansson lost key role to Amber Heard in one movie

Scarlett Johansson lost key role to Amber Heard in one movie
Netflix’s 'Wednesday' to faced with another production issue

Netflix’s 'Wednesday' to faced with another production issue

Will Smith to revive old skill after Oscar slap scarred his Hollywood fame

Will Smith to revive old skill after Oscar slap scarred his Hollywood fame

Pamela Anderson reveals two things that made her quit make up

Pamela Anderson reveals two things that made her quit make up
What is the ‘Queen Catherine’ curse Princess Kate is warned about?

What is the ‘Queen Catherine’ curse Princess Kate is warned about?

Olivia Rodrigo Drops New Song For 'The Hunger Games' Prequel

Olivia Rodrigo Drops New Song For 'The Hunger Games' Prequel
Kim Kardashian stuns in pink gown at star studded LACMA Gala

Kim Kardashian stuns in pink gown at star studded LACMA Gala