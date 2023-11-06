Nick Jonas gives a peek into family fun at Jonas Brothers concert

Nick Jonas recently shared a heartwarming peek into his family's fun-filled day backstage at a Jonas Brothers concert in Orlando. The 31-year-old singer, and his wife, the 41-year-old actress Priyanka Chopra, had their 22-month-old daughter, Malti, in tow as they prepared to hit the stage at the Amway Center arena.

Nick Jonas, who has been a part of the popular Jonas Brothers band alongside his brothers Joe and Kevin, has often kept his personal life relatively private.

However, this sweet family moment was too precious not to share. In a series of black and white photos, Nick captured the essence of what he aptly dubbed a "Bring your family to work day."

Malti, their adorable daughter, was the star of the show backstage. Priyanka held her on her hip in one of the snaps, while the family posed for a heartwarming photo before Nick and his bandmates took to the stage.



Malti looked irresistibly cute in her tiny crocs, a smocked shirt, and a sweet star-patterned skirt. It's clear that this little one has inherited her parents' sense of style.

The Jonas-Chopra family has been quite protective of Malti, especially during the early months of her life, when they tried to shield her from the spotlight.

This protective stance allowed her to build her strength and grow without the distractions that often come with celebrity life. However, as she approaches her second year, it seems like the couple is becoming more comfortable with sharing glimpses of their precious daughter's life with the world.

This wasn't the first time Malti made a public appearance with her famous parents. Just last January, when she was around one year old, she joined Nick and Priyanka at the ceremony honoring the Jonas Brothers with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame in Los Angeles.