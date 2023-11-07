Prince Harry releases a video statement

 
Tuesday, November 07, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's spokesperson denied reports the royal couple snubbed King Charles invitation

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, November 07, 2023

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has shared his first video statement amid claims and counter-claims he snubbed King Charles birthday invitation.

Harry's video message was shared to promote Stand Up for Hereoes, an annual charity event which raises funds to support members of the armed forces.

The video was filmed at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s multi-million Montecito home and was released before his father King Charles was due to deliver his first speech as monarch in the parliament.

Harry can be seen sporting four military medals and a poppy.

The Duke said: "Hello New York. Obviously I was deeply honoured when Bob asked me to debut my stand-up act with you all tonight."

Reacting to Harry’s statement, royal expert Matt Wilkinson said “Interesting choice of timing to drop online Harry’s video for Stand Up for Heroes…. Appears just as his brother arrives at Earthshot Prize in Singapore and his father is at State Opening of Parliament in London. Thoughts?”

Prince Harry’s video statement came after reports he snubbed King Charles birthday invitation, however, the Duke’s spokesperson denied such claims.

