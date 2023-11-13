Netflix drama 'Stranger Things' reveals filming date for season 5

The shooting for Stranger Things season 5 is likely to begin soon as the date for its filming has finally been released.

As fans look forward to its next and final installment, sources privy to Cosmic Circus claim that the principal photography for the hit Netflix series will begin on January 8, 2024.



Previously, David Harbour, who plays Hopper, hinted towards going back to work sooner than this when he expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming season’s storyline.

“We have a real responsibility to knock it out of the park in the final season. So if we don’t, give me all of your fan rage. Write the petitions. Go ahead, do it. Because I’m going down there next week to start and I’m going to pour my whole heart into this thing,” he told Comic Book.

In summer 2022, the latest season ended with an excruciating cliffhanger after its Volume 2 ended with the Upside Down making its way into the real world.

Moreover, the outlet says that the production set the date in January because they need more time to prepare sets and costumes as they observed a complete hiatus due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, which ended recently on November 9.