Due to other priorities, Dwayne Johnson says no to running in next year's presidential elections.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson rules out 2024 US elections run

As the US voters seemingly to be disillusioned by the top running candidates for the 2024 presidency, a sizeable majority of them eyed a different candidate out of the political circle: The Rock.

But Dwayne Johnson has other important priorities: family.



Appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the host asked the wrestler-turned-actor whether he would take the mantle.

Teasing, the DC hero said, "I think down the road, for sure."

However, as of now, the megastar shared he has other important things to attend like spending time with family.

"I was always gone," the 51-year-old referred to his busy career. "I know what it's like to have an occupation that takes me away from being a daddy. This time around, with my 7 and my 5 year old, I want to be a daddy. That's the most important thing to me."

In the meantime, Dwayne opened up about getting blown from the reception of his idea if he ever ran for the presidency.

"At the end of the year in 2022, I got a visit from the parties asking me if I was going to run and if I could run," he told Noah's Spotify podcast, What Now?.

He continued, "It was a big deal, and it came out of the blue."

Adding, "It was one after the other, and they brought up that poll, and they also brought up their own deep-dive research that would prove that should I ever go down that road... It was all very surreal because that's never been my goal."

Noting, "My goal has never been to be in politics. As a matter of fact, there's a lot about politics that I hate."