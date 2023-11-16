 
Thursday, November 16, 2023
Mason Hughes

Drake announces major update about music career

Thursday, November 16, 2023

For Drake, this year can be comfortably called his. After For All the Dogs, the Toronto rapper is set to roll out a new album titled Scary Hours 3.

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, the Energy hitmaker said the album will be hit to the stands on Friday, Nov. 17.

The 37-year-old delivered a monologue dotted with Toronto's Roy Thomson Hall cinematic footage in the nearly two-minute clip.

“I’ll say this to you: I feel no need to appease anybody,” the Grammy winner continued. “I feel so confident about the body of work that I just dropped that I know I could go and disappear for, whatever, six months, a year, two years."

"Even though I’m not really, like, into the super lengthy disappearances for the sake of mystery."'

Adding, “You know, ultimately, it’s coming to me in a way that I haven’t experienced maybe since, like, If You’re Reading This…, where I feel like I’m on drugs."

The Sticky rapster noted, "I feel like I’m in that mental state without doing anything. I did those songs in the last five days! I didn’t have one bar written down for those songs on the night that For All the Dogs dropped!”

Concluding the video, he said, “It’s not like I’m picking up from some unfinished shit; it’s happening on its own."

Noting, “Who am I to fight it, right? And to fight back against the right thing would be, well, you know.”

Less than a day ago, Drake released the First Person Shooter music video with J. Cole.

