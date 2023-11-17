Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid ignited dating rumors last month when they were spotted enjoying a dinner date in NYC

Bradley Cooper upgrades style with girlfriend Gigi Hadid's line

Bradley Cooper's style seems to be turning a tide amid his rumored romance with Gigi Hadid.

Recently, the 48-year-old actor stepped out for a walk in New York City wearing a green varsity jacket from the J. Lindberg x Golden Bear collaboration and a green-blue striped cashmere sweater from Gigi's clothing line Guest in Residence.

This isn't the first time the Hangover star picked clothes from his girlfriend's brand. Back in October, when the couple was first spotted together, Bradley was seen wearing a Plaid Work Shirt which also belonged to the model's collection.

The couple ignited dating rumors last month when they were spotted enjoying a dinner date at the celebrity hotspot Via Carota in New York City.

Amid the budding romance, insiders privy to Page Six claimed that the Maestro star is looking to settle down and his romance with Gigi is becoming "serious.”

“He is getting older. At some point he might say, ‘I like getting up and seeing her face, and having a cup of coffee with her,’” the source added.

The tipster also shared that Bradley and Gigi bonded over being single parents as both of them share daughters with their respective ex partners, Irina Shayk and Zayn Malik.