Sofia Vergara admits she’s on a hunt for ‘new husband’ after Joe Manganiello split

Sofia Vergara admitted she wants a “new husband” few months after announcing split from husband of seven years, Joe Manganiello.



The Modern Family star has since moved on with a new man, Justin Saliman, an orthopedic surgeon, with whom she has been spotted multiple times since announcing divorce.

In a recent interview with The Messenger, Vergara was asked what she is looking for in life right now, to which she replied, "I want to get a new husband!"

Speaking of how she gets through difficult times in her life, she said, "I think one of the most important things for me to do is be with my friends and with my family."

"I think that's when I really feel good. I don't feel like [going to a spa] is as really life-changing as sharing time with your friends and gossiping and talking s---. Like what us girls do... That's when I feel more recharged,” she added.

This comes after an insider revealed that Vergara and Saliman have been “dating Justin for a short while, they’ve gotten fairly close over the past several weeks."

"The attraction is there and he’s definitely her type,” the source added. "He's run in similar circles as Sofía for years, so her celebrity status isn’t something that intimidates him whatsoever.”

"Sofía is attracted to his sense of humor and his intelligence. Plus, he’s a total gentleman and treats her with nothing but respect. She’s excited to see where things go."