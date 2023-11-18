 
menu
entertainment
Saturday, November 18, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Sofia Vergara admits she’s on a hunt for ‘new husband’ after Joe Manganiello split

Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello announced their split in July after seven-year marriage

By
Melanie Walker

Saturday, November 18, 2023

Sofia Vergara admits she’s on a hunt for ‘new husband’ after Joe Manganiello split
Sofia Vergara admits she’s on a hunt for ‘new husband’ after Joe Manganiello split

Sofia Vergara admitted she wants a “new husband” few months after announcing split from husband of seven years, Joe Manganiello.

The Modern Family star has since moved on with a new man, Justin Saliman, an orthopedic surgeon, with whom she has been spotted multiple times since announcing divorce.

In a recent interview with The Messenger, Vergara was asked what she is looking for in life right now, to which she replied, "I want to get a new husband!"

Speaking of how she gets through difficult times in her life, she said, "I think one of the most important things for me to do is be with my friends and with my family."

"I think that's when I really feel good. I don't feel like [going to a spa] is as really life-changing as sharing time with your friends and gossiping and talking s---. Like what us girls do... That's when I feel more recharged,” she added.

This comes after an insider revealed that Vergara and Saliman have been “dating Justin for a short while, they’ve gotten fairly close over the past several weeks."

"The attraction is there and he’s definitely her type,” the source added. "He's run in similar circles as Sofía for years, so her celebrity status isn’t something that intimidates him whatsoever.”

"Sofía is attracted to his sense of humor and his intelligence. Plus, he’s a total gentleman and treats her with nothing but respect. She’s excited to see where things go."

Bianca Censori takes major step amid crippling Kanye West marriage
Bianca Censori takes major step amid crippling Kanye West marriage
Shakira vows to be ‘happy’ while dedicating Latin Grammy award to sons
Shakira vows to be ‘happy’ while dedicating Latin Grammy award to sons
Lil Tay identifies real culprits behind death hoax scandal
Lil Tay identifies real culprits behind death hoax scandal
Kanye West sparks controversy again with divisive rap amid anti-Semitic backlash video
Kanye West sparks controversy again with divisive rap amid anti-Semitic backlash
Nicolas Cage, Christina Fulton unable to meet granddaughters amid legal woes
Nicolas Cage, Christina Fulton unable to meet granddaughters amid legal woes
Sharon Stone's investment in Leonardo DiCaprio's success: The untold story
Sharon Stone's investment in Leonardo DiCaprio's success: The untold story
Friends cast plans heartfelt public tribute to Matthew Perry at Emmy Awards video
Friends cast plans heartfelt public tribute to Matthew Perry at Emmy Awards
Margot Robbie's husband Tom Ackerley's plan for wife's fortune from 'Barbie'
Margot Robbie's husband Tom Ackerley's plan for wife's fortune from 'Barbie'
Billie Eilish's racy video with Odessa A'zion stirs controversy
Billie Eilish's racy video with Odessa A'zion stirs controversy
Drew Barrymore looking forward to look like a leather bag: Here's why
Drew Barrymore looking forward to look like a leather bag: Here's why
Aquaman's Jason Momoa takes NYC streets by storm on two wheels
Aquaman's Jason Momoa takes NYC streets by storm on two wheels
Will Smith calls out romance rumors
Will Smith calls out romance rumors