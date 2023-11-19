 
Sunday, November 19, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry’s real feelings about Christmas in the US leaked

Prince Harry appears to have very conflicting feelings about his future in the US during Christmas

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, November 19, 2023

Prince Harry allegedly has a shocking number of thoughts relating to Christmas in the US, but experts warn it’s all a lost cause.

This has been brought to light by an inside source that is well placed among the family’s inner circle.

File Footage

This source began their admission by highlighting just how badly the bridges have been burned.

According to them, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven’t been called to the UK for the holidays because senior members of the Royal Family “can’t trust them.”

Read More: Meghan Markle breaks down Prince Harrys plans for Christmas

This source weighed in on everything alongside The Times and during the course of their chat referenced the likelihood of the news being wrong, and the Sussexes having refused an invite.

Read More: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle getting used to lavish California Christmas

They believe, “I can’t imagine the Sussexes would decline an invitation to spend time with His Majesty.”

Thus is plausible to assume, according to the expert that “as of yet, there have not been any invitations for the holidays.”

