Monday, November 06, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle getting used to lavish 'California Christmas'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seemingly happy to spend this year’s Christmas away from the Royal Family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are currently living in California, have adjusted their lives to the fact that they will be away from blood relatives.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl tells GB News: "He [Harry] is getting used to a California Christmas. I don't see that this Christmas will be any different. Relations with his family are very strained. He does not speak to his brother. He barely talks to his father.

"He seems to be enjoying his Californian life and everything that the lifestyle affords him,” she adds.

Ms Nicholl continues: "California is home, his children are growing up very much steeped in their culture, speaking in American accents, and enjoying Thanksgiving before Christmas. I think that is what we will see them enjoy again this year."

