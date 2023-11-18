Meghan Markle breaks down Prince Harry’s plans for Christmas

 
Saturday, November 18, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle has just shed some light into what she and Prince Harry have planned for Christmas.

All of this has been revealed by the Duchess, during her interview with Variety, at the Power of Women event.

Everything has been shared to E! News, for those unversed.

She began the conversation off by saying, “We’re creating new [traditions] now that our little ones are growing up.”

“And we’re enjoying every moment of it…” she also said. “I love trimming and decorating the tree with my children.”

Prior to this the couple spent their last few Christmases in Queen Elizabeth’s home, Sandringham estate.

Prince Harry even once touched on some of his past family traditions there and said, “The family loved having her there. I think together, we had an amazing time.”

He also gushed over his wife at the time and said, “She’s done an absolutely amazing job. She’s getting in there and it’s the family that I suppose she’s never had.”

