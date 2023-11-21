Prince William’s true feelings over Harry’s royal Christmas absence disclosed

 
Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

The royal expert claims, "I’m sure he (Prince William) still loves Harry," however, the Prince of Wales has “closed his mind to reconciliation”

Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Prince William’s true feelings over Harry’s Christmas absence disclosed

A royal expert has disclosed Prince William’s true feelings over his estranged brother Prince Harry’s absence at Christmas celebrations with the royal family.

Royal expert Jennie Bond believes the future king “won't shed tears” over the Duke of Sussex absence as the Prince of Wales has “closed his mind to reconciliation.”

Talking to The Sun, per Daily Star, Jennie said: "Christmas is all about family. Being together, laughing together, sharing gifts and love.

"Sometimes it’s the only time in a year that whole families can get together for a proper catch up, so Harry’s absence from the celebrations at Sandringham will be painfully obvious.”

Over Prince William’s inner feelings, she believes: “I don’t think William will be shedding a tear over this.”

The royal expert further claims, “Deep down, I’m sure he still loves Harry, but I don’t think he can see a way out of the rift that has opened between them."

Jennie’s remarks came amid reports Harry and Meghan are desperate to spend Christmas in the UK with the royal family, however, they have not been invited as the "royals can't trust them."

