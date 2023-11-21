 
Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry real 'feelings' about Princess Diana being 'chased to death'

Prince Harry spoke about his real feelings for late mother Princess Diana

Prince Harry real 'feelings' about Princess Diana being 'chased to death'

Prince Harry once touched upon his real feelings for Princess Diana.

The Duke of Sussex, talked about his late mother in memoir ‘Spare,’ after finishing his Apache helicopter training.

He said: "Circling London one night I was suddenly blinded and thought for half a second that I might drop into the Thames.

"I saw bright colors, mostly emerald green, and after a few seconds I realized: someone on the ground had hit us with a laser pen. I was disoriented. And furious. But I told myself to be grateful for the experience, for the practice.

He then recalled how Princess Diana’s boyfriend’s father, Mohamed Al Fayed, pampered him and brother Prince William back when she was still alive.

He added: "I was also perversely grateful for the stray memory it knocked loose. Mohamed Al Fayed, giving Willy and me laser pens from Harrods, which he owned. He was the father of Mummy's boyfriend, so maybe he was trying to win us over. If so, job done. We thought those lasers were genius. We whipped them around like lightsabers."

Later in his Netflix docuseries, Prince Harry likened wife Meghan Markle’s suicidal tendencies to his late mother.

He said in the series: "She was going to end her life. It shouldn't have to get to that. Do I have any regrets? Yeah. My biggest regret is not making more of a stance earlier on in my relationship with my wife and calling out the racism when I did.

"History was repeating itself. My mother was chased to her death while she was in a relationship with someone that wasn't white and now look what's happened,” he concluded.

