Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make first joint appearance amid UK Christmas plans

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made their first joint public appearance amid claims they are desperate to spend Christmas in UK with the royal family.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out in Canada as they made a surprise appearance at the Vancouver Canucks hockey game on Monday night.

Archie and Lilibet father made the ceremonial first puck drop as he took the ice ahead of the match between the Vancouver Canucks and the San Jose Sharks.

Later, the royal couple watched the match from their box seats.

The official Twitter account of the Vancouver Canucks also shared Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s video where the Duke opens the game.

The video was uploaded with caption, “Tonight, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, join us at Rogers Arena to celebrate the Invictus Games coming to Vancouver and Whistler February 2025!.”

Meghan and Harry’s joint appearance came after reports they are desperate to spend Christmas in the UK, however, they have not been invited as the "royals can't trust them."