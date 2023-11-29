 
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle's 'mouth piece' branded a lightweight to be forgotten

The claims made by Meghan Markle's mouthpiece have just been rubbished

Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Meghan Markle's unofficial 'mouthpiece' Omid Scobie has just come under fire for attempting to claim that the monarchy will not survive past Prince William.

All off the claims have been issued by royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams; and he touched upon things in an interview with Express UK.

The conversation began once Mr Fitzwilliams began referencing the book Endgame which carries a very critical image of the monarchy.

Referencing its claims about Prince William, the expert was quoted saying, "Harry and Meghan initially denied collaborating with it [Finding Freedom]. However it was later revealed, during her court case against the Mail on Sunday, that she had authorised a senior aide to brief the authors and that Harry had supported the concealment of their involvement with the book."

"This had long been speculated about, given the nature of its contents. Omid Scobie has been known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes unofficial spokesperson."

In effort to compare the two based on contents and author Mr Fitzwilliams added, "He claims the Sussexes had nothing to do with Endgame and has even denied he was Meghan’s friend. Sources close to the Sussexes have also denied any collaboration with the book."

"It is known that Endgame is extremely critical of the monarchy. Few, I suspect, will believe that Scobie has any authority for his dire predictions that the institution is in free fall after the death of Queen Elizabeth."

"He apparently believes that it will disappear or lose relevance in the future."

Before concluding he issued a jibe against Omid Scobie and added, "I am certain it will still be fascinating us, when any trace of Scobie, who is clearly a lightweight, has long been forgotten."

