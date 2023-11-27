Meghan Markle recently disclosed, "I’m just really proud of what we’re creating. My husband is loving it too which is really fun"

Meghan Markle uncertain of her next career move

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is said to be uncertain about her next career move after stepping down as senior working royal with husband Prince Harry back in 2020.



Royal expert Omid Scobie, while promoting his upcoming book, told The Times that “business and philanthropy” would be Meghan’s priority.

Also Read: Princess Eugenie talks about breaking Queen Elizabeth’s golden rule amid reports of new royal role

The royal expert told the publication, “I still don’t quite understand what that business project will be because, as I spoke to people while writing the book, it changed about five times. So, we’ll see.”

Scobie also did not rule out Meghan’s return to acting after she disclosed recently that she and Harry have "exciting" projects in the pipeline that she "can't talk about yet".

Read More: Meghan Markle trying to ‘destroy’ royal family: ‘It won't work’

Archie and Lilibet doting mother attended the Variety Gala and revealed: "I’m just really proud of what we’re creating. My husband is loving it too which is really fun."