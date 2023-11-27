 
Monday, November 27, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle planning to set the record straight in a memoir

Meghan Markle’s plans for the future have just been brought to light by experts

Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, November 27, 2023

The chances of Meghan Markle releasing her very own memoir has just been referenced by experts.

A warning about this possibility has been shared by royal expert Christopher Anderson.

He weighed in on everything during one of his most recent chats with Fox News.

During the course of this converastion he hypothesized the possibility of Meghan Markle releasing a memoir of her very own. 

He started by painting a picture and said, “Meghan must be chomping at the bit to, as they say, 'set the record straight'.”

“There is also that insatiable desire on the part of the Sussexes to be in the spotlight and at the same time get paid handsomely for it.”

Even royal expert Hilary Fordwich chimed in on the possibility and admitted, “As he said during his interview with The Telegraph, he would be deterred from publishing more 'Because I don't think they would ever forgive me'.”

“Well, let's hope that wisdom prevails even though he's a glacial learner,” she concluded by adding.

