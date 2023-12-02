 
menu
Saturday, December 02, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Blake Lively pays tribute to Beyoncé for ‘Renaissance’ film

Blake Lively is celebrating friendships with successful women like Beyoncé and Taylor Swift

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, December 02, 2023

Blake Lively is celebrating friendships with successful women like Beyoncé and Taylor Swift
Blake Lively is celebrating friendships with successful women like Beyoncé and Taylor Swift 

Blake Lively reflected on supporting her female friends in a recent post dedicated to Beyoncé following her ‘Renaissance’ film release.

Taking to Instagram, the Gossip Girl star posted a slew of glamorous photos of herself with Beyoncé and her best-friend Taylor Swift. Writing alongside the photos, she reflected: “When I grew up, women were always pit against one another. It took me until adulthood to see that the instinct for women to lift each other up to their highest potential is the norm not the exception.”

She continued, “Most of my best friends are women who would’ve been packaged to me as threats or competition. It’s our job to show younger generations the power in aligning rather than dividing. All this to say, @beyonce and @taylorswift neither of you have to be threatened by my pop stardom. There’s space for us all.”

The mom of four then gave a shout out to the film, writing, “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé. In theaters now …And even better than you can imagine.”

At the premiere, Lively was seen wearing a chic Chanel set featuring a hemline of silver sequins. She cozied up to Taylor for pics. The Karma singer stuck to the silver theme of the tour and donned a dazzling sequin gown.

Britney Spears halts birthday celebrations for an emergency
Britney Spears halts birthday celebrations for an emergency
Jennifer Lopez regrets big mistakes while facing racial discrimination
Jennifer Lopez regrets big mistakes while facing racial discrimination
Victoria Beckham, Selena Gomez support Nicola Peltz’s huge career move
Victoria Beckham, Selena Gomez support Nicola Peltz’s huge career move
Beyoncé dines with ‘Mission: Impossible’ stars Tom Cruise and Henry Cavill
Beyoncé dines with ‘Mission: Impossible’ stars Tom Cruise and Henry Cavill
Suzanne Somers laid to rest wearing boots with a special message video
Suzanne Somers laid to rest wearing boots with a special message
Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes hit to showbiz bash after ABC scandal
Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes hit to showbiz bash after ABC scandal
Catherine Hardwicke unveils reason behind limited ‘Twilight’ screentime
Catherine Hardwicke unveils reason behind limited ‘Twilight’ screentime
Travis Kelce reveals when he’s likely to ‘come off the field’ video
Travis Kelce reveals when he’s likely to ‘come off the field’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘scrambling’ to afford luxury lifestyle
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘scrambling’ to afford luxury lifestyle
Anne Hathaway claims she is ‘indispensable' in the industry
Anne Hathaway claims she is ‘indispensable' in the industry
Ozzy Osbourne has ‘given up’ on life
Ozzy Osbourne has ‘given up’ on life
Euphoria producer Kevin Turen’s cause of death revealed
Euphoria producer Kevin Turen’s cause of death revealed