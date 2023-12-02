Blake Lively pays tribute to Beyoncé for ‘Renaissance’ film

Blake Lively is celebrating friendships with successful women like Beyoncé and Taylor Swift

Blake Lively is celebrating friendships with successful women like Beyoncé and Taylor Swift

Blake Lively reflected on supporting her female friends in a recent post dedicated to Beyoncé following her ‘Renaissance’ film release.

Taking to Instagram, the Gossip Girl star posted a slew of glamorous photos of herself with Beyoncé and her best-friend Taylor Swift. Writing alongside the photos, she reflected: “When I grew up, women were always pit against one another. It took me until adulthood to see that the instinct for women to lift each other up to their highest potential is the norm not the exception.”

She continued, “Most of my best friends are women who would’ve been packaged to me as threats or competition. It’s our job to show younger generations the power in aligning rather than dividing. All this to say, @beyonce and @taylorswift neither of you have to be threatened by my pop stardom. There’s space for us all.”

The mom of four then gave a shout out to the film, writing, “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé. In theaters now …And even better than you can imagine.”

At the premiere, Lively was seen wearing a chic Chanel set featuring a hemline of silver sequins. She cozied up to Taylor for pics. The Karma singer stuck to the silver theme of the tour and donned a dazzling sequin gown.