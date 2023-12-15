Timothee Chalamet talks about ill-fated 'Barbie' cameo

Timothee Chalamet talked about his 'Barbie' cameo on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

Timothee Chalamet recently spilled on his Barbie cameo that never happened.



The 27 year-old actor recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about his new movie Wonka.

Timothee revealed that he was supposed to have a guest appearance in the Greta Gerwig blockbuster, alongside his Lady Bird and Little Women co-star Saoirse Ronan.

"There was an idea for Saoirse Ronan and I to do a cameo in it. I don't know what the cameo would have been. I think it would have been one of the rejected Kens or Barbies. Not Allan, but something. Maybe there was a rejected French one,” he joked.

Timothee initially thought that the cameo was just "an idea" until he met with Greta to discuss the role.

"I did, because when I finished Wonka, the Barbie set had been built, so it was kind of going from fantastical London, chocolate," he said, adding that the fantasy-comedy’s pink set was “insane and amazing.”

Wonka, which is releasing on December 15 (today), might also be getting a sequel as Timothee himself hinted towards its possibility, “There is a story to be told. And evidently there is,” he had told Entertainment Tonight.