Prince William won’t let Charles readmit Harry in Royal fold: ‘He’s determined’ 

Prince William reportedly sees his younger brother Prince Harry as ‘burden on monarchy’

Prince William has made it clear to King Charles that he will not let him readmit Prince Harry and Meghan Markle into the Royal family fold without an apology.

According to royal author Tom Bower, the Prince of Wales is “determined” to not heal any bond with his estranged brother because of his scathing public attacks against his wife, Kate Middleton.

Speaking with OK! Magazine, Bower also revealed that Charles is not in a position to upset William as he is already sharing his “burden of the monarchy.”

"William and Kate are taking the burden of the monarchy and I’m sure William will be absolutely clear to his father that there won’t be any readmission of Harry because he and Kate don’t want it,” he said.

"Charles has not only got William and Kate, but he’s also got Camilla, who was very insulted by Harry and Meghan too, so that makes it a great problem for him,” Bower added.

"William is absolutely determined not to repair relations. His wife Kate has been hugely insulted by Harry and Meghan, and he sees Harry as a curse on the monarchy and on their lives.

“He has absolutely no intention of readmitting him into his life."