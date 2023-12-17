Jessica Chastain revealed Taylor Swift once helped her through one of her breakups

Taylor Swift makes Jessica Chastain forget about his ex?

Jessica Chastain was having a hard breakup. Then she met Taylor Swift at 2011's Met Gala, and the latter made many sweet gestures that helped her heal through her rough patch.



Appearing on The Tonight Show, the Interstellar actress remembered sitting next to the pop icon as she shared, "She was so sweet," adding, "I just went through a breakup, and I was talking to her about that, and we went and danced together."

The 46-year-old continued, "It was such a fun night. And then the next day, I had an email from iTunes that said, like, 'Taylor Swift' or whatever, and I just thought that it was a Taylor Swift album."

The surprise came when Jessica found out the Carolina hitmaker made her a "breakup playlist."

"Isn't that the sweetest thing?" the Oscar winner asked Jimmy Fallon, to which the host responded, "That's unbelievable!"

"I know! And here I thought it was like a Taylor Swift advertisement. And she had, like, curated all these breakup songs to send me to help me get through my breakup," she recalled.