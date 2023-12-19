Taylor Swift was named the biggest celebrity CO2 polluter of the year in 2022

Taylor Swift's romantic travels generate 138 tons of CO2 emissions

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance has been the talk of the town since the pair ignited their romance rumours three months ago. It has been reported that the pop sensation and the NFL star's romance, though loved by many, isn't beneficial for the environment as it has been causing CO2 emissions.

According to Daily Mail, the Midnight hitmaker has been responsible for 138 tons of CO2 emissions in the past three months, and she'll need to plant more than 2200 plants to offset the damage.

This is not the first time that the songstress has been held responsible for deteriorating the environment as she was named the biggest celebrity CO2 polluter of the year in 2022.

Taylor looks set to once again claim the title for the second consecutive year.

The publication reports that the billionaire singer has taken almost 12 journeys back and forth between New York and Kansas City to meet her new beau. She also made trips to South America for her record-breaking Eras Tour.

Based on statistics tracked by Taylor Swift's Jets on Instagram, the hitmaker's trips have produced 138 tons of CO2 emission to date.

It is the equivalent of the energy used by 17 houses in one year, or the electricity use of 26.9 homes for one year, according to the Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies Calculator.



The singer would need to plant 2,282 trees and allow these to grow for 10 years to offset the environmental damage caused by her flights.