Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Melanie Walker

Netflix 'Wednesday' plans spin-off based on beloved character

Netflix is reportedly working on the 'Wednesday' spin-off which is currently in its early stages

Melanie Walker

Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Netflix is currently planning a spinoff of its hit series Wednesday.

According to Bloomberg, the streaming giant will be basing the follow-up on Uncle Fester, played by Fred Armisen, who appeared as Wednesday’s (Jenna Ortega) beloved paternal relative.

The outlet added that Amazon MGM Studios, the production house behind the series which owns rights to the characters, has also greenlighted the expansion of the Addams family's live-action universe.

Netflix is reportedly in the early stages of developing a spinoff of the comical character that appeared in the first season of Tim Burton's series.

Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester in Wednesday
Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester in 'Wednesday'

The season 1 of Wednesday, adapted from The Addams Family franchise, premiered in November 2022 and became the second most-watched English-language show in Netflix history.

Last month, the 20 year-old actress told Variety that season 2 has made some major changes tot he storyline. 

Jenna expressed relief on the idea of her character ditching romantic love interests to avoid the cliché storyline of a love triangle, and shared that the new chapter will also be navigating the plot of Addams Family’s iconic mansion.

