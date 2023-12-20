 
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Cardi broke down in tears during an emotional Instagram Live rant about Offset while furiously denouncing the singer

Cardi B and Offset to battle on stage amid split

The estranged couple Cardi B and Offset are set to battle in the music realm in front of a big crowd as they both are scheduled to play competing gigs on New Year's Eve.

It has been reported that on New Year's Eve in Miami, both estranged husband and wife are set to perform at Fontainebleau Hotel at the same time but in different venues.

The publication reveals that the gigs were booked before the issues arose between the couple which led them to split once again.

According to Page Six, the tickets for Cardi's show range from $5000 to $25000 as she'll perform at the hotel's pool with DJ Gryffin, whereas Offset's show's ticket price ranges from $125 to $15,000 as he'll perform at the hotel's hot club.

Earlier, on Thursday, Cardi was seen mourning the state of their marriage as she sat home while the 32-year-old singer partied through the night celebrating his 32nd birthday.

Cardi broke down in tears during an emotional Instagram Live rant about Offset, in which she furiously denounced him for toying with her emotions at her most vulnerable time.

