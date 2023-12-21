King Charles seems to have a deep connection with grandkids of his wife Queen Camilla

King Charles is closer to Camilla’s grandkids than Prince Harry’s children

King Charles shares a stronger bond with Queen Camilla's grandchildren than with Prince Harry's children, according to an expert's analysis.

Charles is often seen displaying playful body language with Camilla's five grandchildren, including Lola Parker Bowles, Eliza Lopes, Louis Lopes, Gus Lopes, and Freddy Parker Bowles.

In contrast, his relationship with his son Prince Harry's children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, appears less close, as evident by photos.

After analysing his images with his step-grandkids, Judi James told The Express, “Some of the most powerful images of Charles in a grandfather-like mode come from moments he has spent with Camilla’s grandchildren.”

“We saw Charles with his arm held protectively around little Lola’s waist on the balcony at William and Kate’s wedding,” she added.

Judi continued: “There is also a carefree image of him happily swinging one of Camilla’s grandchildren around in the garden while the others run around nearby.”

“At the Highland Games these very relaxed, playful relationships were made clear in the way Camilla’s grandchildren seemed happy to run up and hug or touch Charles with no apparent sense of his status.”

However, the expert pointed out that the only available photo of Charles with Prince Archie at his christening appears more formal and distant compared to the relaxed interactions with Camilla's grandchildren.

Looking at a photograph of Charles standing alongside his youngest son, who had baby Archie in his arms, she said, “It is terribly sad then that the only photo we have of Charles with little Archie is a rather distanced and formal pose at his christening.”

“Royal christening photos do tend to be overly formal and here we have Harry beaming with pride as he holds his new son, while Charles stands watching with his hands behind his back.”