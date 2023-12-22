 
Friday, December 22, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

‘Unpredictable' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's plans for UK Christmas are ‘ridiculous'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's plans to spend Christmas with the Royal Family seem far from realistic

Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, December 22, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's plans to spend Christmas with the Royal Family seem far from realistic

Plans for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to spend Christmas with the Royal Family at Sandringham have been branded "ridiculous". A royal expert said the rift between the Sussexes and the Firm is too deep to be repaired.

Sources close to Harry and Meghan had claimed the couple hoped to return to the UK for Christmas to patch things up. However, insiders said William and Kate would not join the celebrations if Harry and Meghan were present.

Things appeared to be improving briefly, with Harry speaking to King Charles and the Sussex children making a video call. But Omid Scobie's book Endgame caused renewed drama, reportedly leaving Charles "done" with Harry.

Now, expert Richard Fitzwilliams says the idea of a Christmas reunion is unrealistic given the serious split between the brothers.

"The royal rift could not be deeper. William and Harry are reportedly not speaking,” he said. “The idea of the Sussexes joining the rest of the Royal Family for Christmas, floated by sources close to them earlier, seems ridiculous.”

He noted Harry and Meghan's decline in popularity in America and warned of their unpredictability, questioning what their next moves may be as they struggle in Hollywood.

He said: "It presents a challenge but the Sussexes are failing in Hollywood and unpopular in America. What, we wonder, since they are so unpredictable, happens next!"

