Saturday, December 23, 2023
Mason Hughes

Diddy has recently settled a $30 million lawsuit filed by his ex-girlfriend Casandra Ventura

Mason Hughes

Diddy Returns to Instagram to wish daughters', mother 'happy birthday'

Sean 'Diddy' Combs, in his brief social media comeback, took a moment to celebrate the birthdays of his twin daughters, Jesse and D'Lila, who turned 17, as well as his mother, Janice Combs. 

The 54-year-old rapper, mostly absent from Instagram since facing multiple accusations of sexual assault, shared a heartwarming post featuring his daughters donning matching fuzzy jackets in shades of pink.

Diddy captioned the post, "Happy Birthday to my beautiful daughters Jessie & D’Lila! Love y’all! Have a great day!". 

For his mother, he expressed love with a photo showcasing Janice in an elegant white blouse, blue and white print skirt, and a straw hat. 

The rapper also posted a black and white snap of his daughters on Instagram Stories.

Diddy has limited his social media activity to birthday wishes for loved ones. Last week, he shared a throwback photo with his late ex-girlfriend Kim Porter, honouring her birthday with a heartfelt message.

These celebrations by the music mogul come against the backdrop of legal challenges, as Diddy recently settled a $30 million lawsuit filed by Cassie (Casandra Ventura), accusing him of involving her in a drug-fueled lifestyle. 

Additionally, four more women have come forward with allegations of sexual assaults, including drugging and non-consensual recording of their encounters with the rapper.

