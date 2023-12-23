 
Saturday, December 23, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Lizzo reflects on 'the hardest pill' she had to swallow in 2023

Lizzo has had a tough year with sexual harassment allegations and controversy surrounding her former backup dancers

Lizzo is reflecting on the tumultuous year she has had given the sexual harassment lawsuit against her.

Lizzo took to Instagram to share a slew of photos beginning with a mirror selfie of herself. The rest of the images included some reflective passages about the legal battle she faced this year, and a sketch of the singer.

In one of the images, the About Damn Time rapper wrote: "Hardest pill I swallow this year was learning that no matter how good you could be to someone, no matter how much you love them, they can & they will turn their back on you and there's absolutely nothing you can do but suck it up & keep moving forward." (sic)

In another image, which featured a sunset over a sea, the singer had written, “Everything is temporary.”

Lizzo was accused of sexual harassment and bullying by her former backup dancers in August. The singer vehemently denied the accusations, writing, “These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticised.”

“Usually, I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed,” added the 35-year-old.

She remarked, “These sensationalised stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behaviour on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.”

