Tuesday, December 26, 2023
William Blythe Haynes

Prince George needs no formal schooling with a future as ‘written out'

Experts weigh in on the solid nature of Prince George’s future because he may never even need formal schooling

Experts warn Prince George may never end up needing formal schooling given how thought out his formal schooling is

all claims pertaining to the video and its contents has been issued by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In it she referenced the ‘pre-planned’ nature of Prince George’s future path and doubled down by saying, “Really, it would not matter if the prince quit formal schooling tomorrow and spent the next eight years until he hit adulthood playing Assassin’s Creed and making the under butler fetch him Subway foot longs.”

“Yes, I know, George will probably go to university like his parents and get some respectable degree in a respectable subject (no interpretative dance diplomas here) at a respectable sandstone establishment that turns our barristers and future white collar criminals at a decent clip,” Ms Elser explained.

“But really, will he need it?” she asked in the middle of her piece.

This is because “what we are watching in this ‘film’vis the prince’s entire future play out. Just to really flog a refrain to death – this is it.”

