Tuesday, December 26, 2023
Kate Middleton's selling 'Windsor' better than ‘salesmen on commission'

Kate Middleton’s dedication to the Royal Family has become a topic of widespread discussion among experts

Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Kate Middleton’s video featuring the Windsor kids handing out toys and other items, to the less fortunate has sparked widespread debate.

All these claims have been issued by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In the eyes of Ms Elser, “At one minute, 50-seconds it is a charm-a-thon that seems entirely designed to tug at the heartstrings and sway the undecided to the cause of the crown. (Monarchy, like money, never sleeps.)”

“It’s potent stuff and all about as subtle as one of Carole Middleton’s original sporks to the eyeball,” she also said.

“Kate, along with husband Prince William, the Prince of Wales could not be more energetically selling brand Wales than if they were Boca Raton timeshare salesmen who work on commission.”

“Which is all fine and dandy and right there in their job descriptions, alongside the reproductive demands and willingness to occasionally pull a pint for the cameras.”

