Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's daughters Princess Eugenie and Beatrice also joined royal family and King Charles

King Charles breaks royal tradition for Sarah Ferguson on Christmas Day?

Britain’s King Charles has apparently broken a royal tradition by inviting Sarah Ferguson to royal family’s traditional Christmas Day church service.



According to a report by People magazine, Sarah’s appearance was a surprise, as Fergie has not joined the royal family's Christmas walk to church since the early 1990s.

She and Prince Andrew separated in 1992 and divorced in 1996.

Also Read: Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew join as King Charles leads royals to church on Christmas Day

However, Andrew and Sarah have remained friendly, even continuing to live together at Royal Lodge in Windsor.

Royal expert Brittany at Royal News Network shared Sarah’s photo on X, formerly Twitter, and claimed that ex-spouses “didn’t attend the Sandringham walk”

The royal expert tweeted “Though obviously controversial, I think it’s good that Fergie was able to attend.

Read More: Sarah Ferguson shares true feelings as she joins royal family on Christmas Day

“I also think it’s sad that divorced families are separated during the holidays by all the seemingly required activities at Sandringham.”

In another Twitter post, Brittany shared photos of the royals and said, “You can see the more extended family here, including the Edinburghs, Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack, Sarah Chatto’s family and the Earl of Snowdon and his children, including Lady Margarita.

“No Peter Phillips this year, as he and his wife Autumn divorced so he may be spending the holidays close to them as ex-spouses didn’t attend the Sandringham walk, although since has changed we may see something different next year!”

