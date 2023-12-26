 
menu
Tuesday, December 26, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

King Charles breaks royal tradition for Sarah Ferguson on Christmas Day?

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's daughters Princess Eugenie and Beatrice also joined royal family and King Charles

By
William Blythe Haynes

Tuesday, December 26, 2023

King Charles breaks royal tradition for Sarah Ferguson on Christmas Day?

Britain’s King Charles has apparently broken a royal tradition by inviting Sarah Ferguson to royal family’s traditional Christmas Day church service.

According to a report by People magazine, Sarah’s appearance was a surprise, as Fergie has not joined the royal family's Christmas walk to church since the early 1990s.

She and Prince Andrew separated in 1992 and divorced in 1996.

Also Read: Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew join as King Charles leads royals to church on Christmas Day

However, Andrew and Sarah have remained friendly, even continuing to live together at Royal Lodge in Windsor.

Royal expert Brittany at Royal News Network shared Sarah’s photo on X, formerly Twitter, and claimed that ex-spouses “didn’t attend the Sandringham walk”

The royal expert tweeted “Though obviously controversial, I think it’s good that Fergie was able to attend.

Read More: Sarah Ferguson shares true feelings as she joins royal family on Christmas Day

“I also think it’s sad that divorced families are separated during the holidays by all the seemingly required activities at Sandringham.”

In another Twitter post, Brittany shared photos of the royals and said, “You can see the more extended family here, including the Edinburghs, Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack, Sarah Chatto’s family and the Earl of Snowdon and his children, including Lady Margarita.

“No Peter Phillips this year, as he and his wife Autumn divorced so he may be spending the holidays close to them as ex-spouses didn’t attend the Sandringham walk, although since has changed we may see something different next year!”

Royal fans react to King Charles ‘secret' message to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Royal fans react to King Charles ‘secret' message to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Omid Scobie makes matters worse for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Omid Scobie makes matters worse for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Morgan Freeman living on borrowed time: 'He's in a lot of pain' video
Morgan Freeman living on borrowed time: 'He's in a lot of pain'
Kanye West making sure his voice is never censored again with major move video
Kanye West making sure his voice is never censored again with major move
Prince William, Kate Middleton fear Prince Louis will become next Prince Harry
Prince William, Kate Middleton fear Prince Louis will become next Prince Harry
Kate Middleton's brother shares emotional post on Christmas
Kate Middleton's brother shares emotional post on Christmas
Sarah Ferguson shares true feelings as she joins royal family on Christmas Day
Sarah Ferguson shares true feelings as she joins royal family on Christmas Day
Tom Cruise going to great lengths to impress his new flame Elsina Khayrova video
Tom Cruise going to great lengths to impress his new flame Elsina Khayrova
Shakira finds love again a year after Gerard Pique split: Check out her new partner
Shakira finds love again a year after Gerard Pique split: Check out her new partner
Miley Cyrus in talks to return to stage after vowing to never tour again: Report
Miley Cyrus in talks to return to stage after vowing to never tour again: Report
Harry and Meghan showed 'powerful clues' in 'staged' Christmas with royals
Harry and Meghan showed 'powerful clues' in 'staged' Christmas with royals
Prine Harry cut off THIS actor from 'The Crown' after he said 'too much'
Prine Harry cut off THIS actor from 'The Crown' after he said 'too much'