Princess Eugenie and Beatrice also joined Sarah Ferguson for the service

Sarah Ferguson shares true feelings as she joins royal family on Christmas Day

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson has expressed her excitement as she joined the royal family to the festive church service for the first time in more than 30 years.



Taking to Instagram, Sarah shared a lovely photo with her daughters Princess Eugenie and Beatrice and wrote, “We are enjoying each other’s company and feeling grateful today.

“I hope everyone has a wonderful day. Happy Christmas to anyone who celebrates and season’s greetings to all!”

Earlier, Sarah Ferguson joined the Royal family for their annual Christmas walkabout at Sandringham for the first time in 30 years.



She and Prince Andrew walked behind senior royals as they arrived at the St Mary Magdalene Church for the traditional Christmas Day service.

Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughters Princess Eugenie and Beatrice also joined the family along with their husbands.