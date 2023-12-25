 
Monday, December 25, 2023
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughters Princess Eugenie and Beatrice also joined the royal family

Monday, December 25, 2023

Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew join as King Charles leads royals to church on Christmas Day

Prince Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson joined the royal family as King Charles and Queen Camilla led the family to church service at Sandringham on Christmas morning.

Royal expert Matt Wilkinson turned to X, formerly Twitter handle, and disclosed: “New: King and Queen have led Royal Family to church at Sandringham this morning.

“The Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children in tow (as well as Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson - when was the last time the Duchess of York attended the Xmas Day church service?)”

According to reports, this is the first time in several years, Sarah, Duchess of York, joined the royal family on the walk to St. Mary Magdalene.

Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughters Princess Eugenie and Beatrice also joined the family along with their husbands.

King Charles and Queen Camilla led the procession of royals as they stepped out for the annual Christmas Day church service in Sandringham.

