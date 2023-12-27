Jennifer Aniston gets honest about life as she starts to recover from Matthew Perry's shocking death

Jennifer Aniston values life after Matthew Perry's sudden death

Jennifer Aniston had a close bond with co-star Matthew Perry. Hence, after his sudden death, the megastar reflected on the importance of life.



Taking to Instagram, the Emmy-winning actress shared her deep thoughts on the subject of life.

"Have you ever sat with yourself and thought about the concept of life?" the 54-year-old shared. "Time goes by FAST. You don't get that back."

In the wake of Matthew's tragic loss, the Friends castmates become each other support system.

She continued, "Please go live," noting, "Love hard. Let go of fear. Love on yourself. Love the people around you."

Amid the autopsy revelation, the late actor was not clean despite his claims.

Following the findings, The Murder Mystery star wrote, "Appreciate the hardships. Trust YOUR process. Feed your faith and never forget to FEEL. A lifetime isn't that long."

Jennifer previously revealed she was in touch with Matthew on the day of his shocking demise.

"I was literally texting with him that morning," she told Variety. "Funny Matty. He was not in pain. He wasn't struggling. He was happy."

Giving insight into her friend's mental state prior to his death, she shared, "I want people to know he was really healthy and getting healthy."

Noting, "He was on a pursuit. He worked so hard. He really was dealt a tough one. I miss him dearly. We all do. Boy, he made us laugh really hard."

