Thursday, December 28, 2023
By
Samuel Moore

Harry Styles dives deep in love with Taylor Russel

Harry Styles papped getting cozy with Taylor Russel amid fun Hampstead Heath swimming ponds swim

By
Samuel Moore

Thursday, December 28, 2023

Photo Harry Styles enjoys steamy winter holiday with Taylor Russell
Photo Harry Styles enjoys steamy winter holiday with Taylor Russell

Harry styles has seemingly fallen for Taylor Russel and is "head over heals."

The former One Direction group member is currently enamoured with the Canadian actress, Taylor Russel, and the duo is taking their low-key romance to new heights, allegedly. 

Earlier in the month, a source spilled to US Weekly that the Adore You hitmaker “loves spending time with” his new girlfriend because he “sees a future” with the Escape Room actress.

Another report by The Sun mentioned, “Harry has understandably kept a wide berth from his pad while the major works are under way, and has checked in to a lavish hotel while in London,” noting, “Taylor has been staying with him.”

Despite their wishes for a low-profile relationship, the duo was papped spending their holiday at the romantic spot of Hampstead Heath swimming ponds.

Harry Styles dives deep in love with Taylor Russel

The chilly waters of Hampstead Heath could not refrain the singer from flaunting his chiselled abs after a dip in the pond. His lady-love Taylor was also spotted donning a black skin-fit swim-suit in the fan shared snap.

For those who are unversed, the celebrity couple sparked romance rumours last June during an art gallery date. After this, they were repeatedly seen hand-in-hand on various occasions. 

