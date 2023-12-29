New K-Dramas set to drop in January 2024 for the New Year

Here is a complete list of all new K-Dramas that are set to release in the New Year

A complete list of all of the K-Dramas set to drop in 2024 has just been revealed, all in time for the New Year.

The list encompasses a genre for almost all K-Drama fans, and features a star-studded lineup as well.

A Shop For Killers

Release Date: January 17th 2024

This drama features Lee Dong Wook, Kim Hye Jun as the main cast, and tells the tale of a young girl who comes to inherit a property that features a dangerous past.

Following her uncle’s death she winds up becoming a target for snipers as well as assassins.

Captivating The King

Release Date: January 26th 2024

The drama promises the tale of a prince who encounter’s a female baduk player while imprisoned. The drama progresses into a melancholic romance drama.

Doctor Slump

Release Date: 27th January 2024

The drama tells the tale of two high school rivals who become doctors, only to be met with a bad turn of events, at the most successful point in their careers. It is at this time that their romance becomes to blossom.

Love Song For Illusion

Release Date: 2nd January 2024

This drama is based on a webtoon of the same name and promises to tell the tale of a young women who pretends to takes on the role of an assassin to seek vengeance for her family. However, in doing so she ends up trapped, as the crown’s prince’s consort, without any recollection of the past.

Gyeongseong Creature Part 2

Release Date: 5th January 2024

This is a second installment of part 1 and picks up right where the first one left off and is based on two guys, an entrepreneur and a detective who are fighting for survival under colonial rule.