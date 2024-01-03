Cardi B & Offset parted ways in December 2023 following the latter's cheating allegations

Cardi B surpasses Offset with major New Year's Eve gig

Cardi B continues to thrive and make more money than estranged husband Offset.

The two rappers, who announced their split in December 2023, were hired on New Year’s Eve to perform at a hotel in Miami.

A source recently revealed to Page Six that Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar Cephus, received $1 million for her performance at the Fontainebleau pool.

On the other hand, her baby daddy made a “fraction” of that amount with his gig at the hotel’s nightclub LIV.

“She made at least double what Offset was paid,” the tipster spilled.

While Offset's tickets peaked at about $15,000, the most expensive ones for Cardi's performance were sold at $25,000.

Prior to this, the Bongos hitmaker also made a shocking revelation about the NYE party she attended with the Open It Up crooner.

After her video of partying with Offset at a Miami strip club went viral, Cardi told her fans on Instagram: “Was I clubbing with my baby daddy, yes. Did I get d*** down on New Year's Eve, yes. I needed d*** on New Year's Eve,” she revealed.