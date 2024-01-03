 
menu
Wednesday, January 03, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Cardi B surpasses Offset with major New Year's Eve gig

Cardi B & Offset parted ways in December 2023 following the latter's cheating allegations

By
Melanie Walker

Wednesday, January 03, 2024

Cardi B surpasses Offset with major New Years Eve gig
Cardi B surpasses Offset with major New Year's Eve gig

Cardi B continues to thrive and make more money than estranged husband Offset.

The two rappers, who announced their split in December 2023, were hired on New Year’s Eve to perform at a hotel in Miami.

A source recently revealed to Page Six that Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar Cephus, received $1 million for her performance at the Fontainebleau pool.

On the other hand, her baby daddy made a “fraction” of that amount with his gig at the hotel’s nightclub LIV.

Read More: Cardi B kickstarts 2024 with bold confession about Offset

“She made at least double what Offset was paid,” the tipster spilled.

While Offset's tickets peaked at about $15,000, the most expensive ones for Cardi's performance were sold at $25,000.

Prior to this, the Bongos hitmaker also made a shocking revelation about the NYE party she attended with the Open It Up crooner.

After her video of partying with Offset at a Miami strip club went viral, Cardi told her fans on Instagram: “Was I clubbing with my baby daddy, yes. Did I get d*** down on New Year's Eve, yes. I needed d*** on New Year's Eve,” she revealed.

King Charles to abdicate in 'five or ten years' video
King Charles to abdicate in 'five or ten years'
Meghan Markle 'humiliated' over memoir draft
Meghan Markle 'humiliated' over memoir draft
Nicki Minaj's honest opinion irks fans: Watch
Nicki Minaj's honest opinion irks fans: Watch
Kanye West draws backlash for explicit photos of Bianca Censori
Kanye West draws backlash for explicit photos of Bianca Censori
King Charles gets sweet advice over abdication as he warned 'monarchy is in state of crisis' video
King Charles gets sweet advice over abdication as he warned 'monarchy is in state of crisis'
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce: Conspiracies about relationship dismissed
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce: Conspiracies about relationship dismissed
America Ferrera gets honest about feminism in ‘Barbie'
America Ferrera gets honest about feminism in ‘Barbie'
Selena Gomez hints towards early retirement video
Selena Gomez hints towards early retirement
Who wants to ‘dream collab' with Miley Cyrus?
Who wants to ‘dream collab' with Miley Cyrus?
‘Oppenheimer' star Cillian Murphy listens to ‘jokes' to focus on work
‘Oppenheimer' star Cillian Murphy listens to ‘jokes' to focus on work
Kate Middleton 'shopping name' unveiled to avoid public attention
Kate Middleton 'shopping name' unveiled to avoid public attention
Kanye West, Bianca Censori prove expert predictions wrong?
Kanye West, Bianca Censori prove expert predictions wrong?