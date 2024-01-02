 
menu
Tuesday, January 02, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Cardi B kickstarts 2024 with bold confession about Offset

Cardi B and Offset called it quits on their six-year marriage in December 2023

By
Melanie Walker

Tuesday, January 02, 2024

Cardi B kickstarts 2024 with bold confession about Offset
Cardi B kickstarts 2024 with bold confession about Offset

Cardi B continues to deny getting back together with Offset, even after a jaw-dropping confession.

The rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar Cephus, rang in the new year with her estranged husband at a strip club in Miami.

Later, she took to her Instagram account and told her followers that she slept with Offset on New Years’ Eve.

“Was I clubbing with my baby daddy, yes. Did I get d*** down on New Year's Eve, yes. I needed d*** on New Year's Eve,” she said.

Read More: Cardi B talks New Years Eve sickness amid major ‘fight'

Cardi’s confession comes after she brazenly denied reconciliation rumors as she spent her Christmas with him and their two children Kulture Kiari Cephus (aged 5) and Wave Set Cephus (aged 2).

Her refusal came after a page on X (formerly known as Twitter) named Thee Pop Feed claimed on its account: “Cardi B has officially taken Offset back after 12 days.”

A fan responded to the news with a clip of The Real Housewives of Atlanta actress Kandi Burruss telling co-star Porsha Williams, “You just made that up.”

Netizens were quick to notice that Cardi confirmed the rumor was false by liking the reaction video.

The Bongos hitmaker ended her six-year marriage with Offset as she confirmed during a live session in December that “she has been single for a minute.”

Kate Middleton's brother reveals his 2024 mission
Kate Middleton's brother reveals his 2024 mission
Amy Robach 'fears' T.J. Holmes might find another lover
Amy Robach 'fears' T.J. Holmes might find another lover
Sarah Ferguson shares first statement amid Prince Andrew remarrying rumours
Sarah Ferguson shares first statement amid Prince Andrew remarrying rumours
Theresa Caputo becomes Julia Roberts' friend for selfish reasons?
Theresa Caputo becomes Julia Roberts' friend for selfish reasons?
Cher's conservatorship for son Elijah Blue irks estranged wife
Cher's conservatorship for son Elijah Blue irks estranged wife
Prince Albert, Princess Charlene count blessings amid New Year
Prince Albert, Princess Charlene count blessings amid New Year
Prince Harry 'disappoints' King Charles in 2023 over Lilibet, Archie: 'Very sad' video
Prince Harry 'disappoints' King Charles in 2023 over Lilibet, Archie: 'Very sad'
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift dubbed ‘Romeo and Juliet' after romantic viral video
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift dubbed ‘Romeo and Juliet' after romantic viral video
Harry and Meghan turn down Duke's invitation to avoid facing royals
Harry and Meghan turn down Duke's invitation to avoid facing royals
Ian Ziering breaks silence on viral street brawl video video
Ian Ziering breaks silence on viral street brawl video
Queen Camilla gushes over King Charles' impressive talents
Queen Camilla gushes over King Charles' impressive talents
Paul Schrader flays Joaquin Phoenix in 'Napoleon': 'Casting prob'
Paul Schrader flays Joaquin Phoenix in 'Napoleon': 'Casting prob'