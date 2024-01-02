Cardi B and Offset called it quits on their six-year marriage in December 2023

Cardi B kickstarts 2024 with bold confession about Offset

Cardi B continues to deny getting back together with Offset, even after a jaw-dropping confession.

The rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar Cephus, rang in the new year with her estranged husband at a strip club in Miami.

Later, she took to her Instagram account and told her followers that she slept with Offset on New Years’ Eve.

“Was I clubbing with my baby daddy, yes. Did I get d*** down on New Year's Eve, yes. I needed d*** on New Year's Eve,” she said.

Cardi’s confession comes after she brazenly denied reconciliation rumors as she spent her Christmas with him and their two children Kulture Kiari Cephus (aged 5) and Wave Set Cephus (aged 2).

Her refusal came after a page on X (formerly known as Twitter) named Thee Pop Feed claimed on its account: “Cardi B has officially taken Offset back after 12 days.”

A fan responded to the news with a clip of The Real Housewives of Atlanta actress Kandi Burruss telling co-star Porsha Williams, “You just made that up.”

Netizens were quick to notice that Cardi confirmed the rumor was false by liking the reaction video.

The Bongos hitmaker ended her six-year marriage with Offset as she confirmed during a live session in December that “she has been single for a minute.”