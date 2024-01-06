 
menu
Saturday, January 06, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

King Charles likely to honour Kate Middleton with new title on her 42nd birthday

King Charles recently dubbed Kate Middleton his ‘beloved daughter-in-law’

By
William Blythe Haynes

Saturday, January 06, 2024

King Charles likely to honour Kate Middleton with new title on her 42nd birthday

Britain’s King Charles is expected to honour his ‘beloved daughter-in-law’ Kate Middleton with promotion on her 42nd birthday on Tuesday, January 9.

The claim about new title for Kate Middleton has been made by royal expert Rebecca English in a piece for the Daily Mail.

Also Read: King Charles receives disappointing news related to Lilibet, Archie

Rebecca English claims in her report, “There is much chatter in royal circles that King Charles might even seal his daughter-in-law's new position in the near future by appointing her as a Royal Lady of the Order of the Garter, the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain, established by Edward III almost 700 years ago, inspired by the tales of King Arthur and the gallantry of his Knights of the Round Table."

She also turned to X, formerly Twitter and shared her report, saying “As she turns 42, is the King about to give Kate a promotion?

“I take a look at what’s coming up for the Princess of Wales this year ahead of her birthday next week.”

Commenting on Rebecca’s tweet, one fan said: “I hope so. Catherine has earned a promotion and is very deserving of one.”

Read More: Sarah Ferguson won't remarry Prince Andrew: Here's why

Another commented, “The Princess of Wales is doing very well. She’s doing a great impact with the Early Years and in my opinion I think it’s really good and we can see the Waleses are amazing parents.”

Nigel Lythgoe announces major decision after Paula Abdul's lawsuit
Nigel Lythgoe announces major decision after Paula Abdul's lawsuit
Angelina Jolie puts up strong front with daughter estranged from Brad Pitt
Angelina Jolie puts up strong front with daughter estranged from Brad Pitt
Michael Bolton announces sad health update
Michael Bolton announces sad health update
King Charles receives disappointing news related to Lilibet, Archie video
King Charles receives disappointing news related to Lilibet, Archie
Sarah Ferguson won't remarry Prince Andrew: Here's why
Sarah Ferguson won't remarry Prince Andrew: Here's why
Cher's lawyers declare urgency over son Elijah Blue's conservatorship
Cher's lawyers declare urgency over son Elijah Blue's conservatorship
Meghan Markle needs endorsements to ‘pay the bills'
Meghan Markle needs endorsements to ‘pay the bills'
Lilibet, Archie dubbed secret weapon for Prince Harry video
Lilibet, Archie dubbed secret weapon for Prince Harry
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are in a free fall with their ‘calcified' bones
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are in a free fall with their ‘calcified' bones
Selena Gomez is 'super happy' with Benny Blanco: Insider
Selena Gomez is 'super happy' with Benny Blanco: Insider
Travis Kelce sends love to Taylor Swift's best friend Selena Gomez, beau Benny Blanco
Travis Kelce sends love to Taylor Swift's best friend Selena Gomez, beau Benny Blanco
Cher's conservatorship plea for son Elijah Blue faces major blow
Cher's conservatorship plea for son Elijah Blue faces major blow