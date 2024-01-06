King Charles recently dubbed Kate Middleton his ‘beloved daughter-in-law’

King Charles likely to honour Kate Middleton with new title on her 42nd birthday

Britain’s King Charles is expected to honour his ‘beloved daughter-in-law’ Kate Middleton with promotion on her 42nd birthday on Tuesday, January 9.



The claim about new title for Kate Middleton has been made by royal expert Rebecca English in a piece for the Daily Mail.

Rebecca English claims in her report, “There is much chatter in royal circles that King Charles might even seal his daughter-in-law's new position in the near future by appointing her as a Royal Lady of the Order of the Garter, the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain, established by Edward III almost 700 years ago, inspired by the tales of King Arthur and the gallantry of his Knights of the Round Table."

She also turned to X, formerly Twitter and shared her report, saying “As she turns 42, is the King about to give Kate a promotion?

“I take a look at what’s coming up for the Princess of Wales this year ahead of her birthday next week.”

Commenting on Rebecca’s tweet, one fan said: “I hope so. Catherine has earned a promotion and is very deserving of one.”

Another commented, “The Princess of Wales is doing very well. She’s doing a great impact with the Early Years and in my opinion I think it’s really good and we can see the Waleses are amazing parents.”