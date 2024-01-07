 
Sunday, January 07, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

SZA issues final warning to people releasing her unfinished music

SZA, whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe, slammed netizens for 'stealing' her music

By
Melanie Walker

Sunday, January 07, 2024

SZA issues final warning to people releasing her unfinished music
SZA issues final warning to people releasing her unfinished music

SZA recently expressed her fury with people who post her unfinished song online.

Despite voicing her brutal opinion on the matter previously, the 34 year-old singer, whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe, once again reaffirmed her stance on X (formerly known as Twitter) and threatened to file a lawsuit.

She bashed netizens for stealing her music before she’d finish them.

“LEAKING MY MUSIC IS STEALING . THIS IS MY JOB . THIS IS MY LIFE AND MY INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY,” SZA lambasted the accused.

“YOU ARE A F*****G THIEF AND I PROMISE TO PUT MAXIMUM ENERGY INTO HOLDING EVERYONE ACCOUNTABLE TO THE FULL EXTENT OF THE LAW . I AM TIRED,” she continued.

This isn’t the first time the Kill Bill hitmaker talked about the issue of other musicians' unfinished work being leaked online.

"People ruin my songs when they leak them. After that, it's truly yours; it's no longer mine," SZA told Variety in November 2023.

“It's something unfinished that you decided was ready to be shared,” she said and added that the situation has "an opposite effect" on her.

“And it’s like, ‘F*** you. Now I'm not releasing it. Play your leak, but you're not gonna bully me into dropping music,’” SZA concluded.

