Here is a complete list of winners for the 2024 Golden Globes awards

Golden Globes 2024 announces full list of winners

The complete list of winners for the 2024 Golden Globes has just been announced and fans are over the moon.

From Florence Pugh, Heidi Klum, Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, John Krasinski and Da'Vine Joy Randolph there were a number of stars in attendance.

Film:

Best Motion Picture — Drama

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

WINNER : Oppenheimer

: Oppenheimer Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Air

American Fiction

Barbie

The Holdovers

May December

WINNER: Poor Things

Best Motion Picture — Animated

WINNER : The Boy and the Heron

: The Boy and the Heron Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Suzume

Wish

Best Motion Picture — Non-English Language

WINNER : Anatomy of a Fall (France)

: Anatomy of a Fall (France) Fallen Leaves (Finland)

Io Capitano (Italy)

Past Lives (United States)

Society of Snow (Spain)

The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom/Poland/United States)

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

WINNER : Barbie

: Barbie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

WINNER : Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Annette Bening, Nyad

WINNER : Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

: Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

Matt Damon, Air

WINNER : Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

: Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman, May December

Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves

Margot Robbie, Barbie

WINNER: Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

WINNER : Robert Downey, Jr., Oppenheimer

: Robert Downey, Jr., Oppenheimer Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Charles Melton, May December

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Julianne Moore, May December

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

WINNER: Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Director

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

WINNER : Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

: Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song, Past Lives

Best Screenplay

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie

Tony McNamara, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song, Past Lives

WINNER: Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall

Best Original Score

Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things

WINNER : Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer

: Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and the Heron

Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest

Daniel Pemberton, Spider Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Original Song

"Addicted to Romance" — Bruce Springsteen, She Came to Me

"Dance the Night" — Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, and Caroline Ailin, Barbie

"I'm Just Ken" — Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, Barbie

"Peaches" — Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker, The Super Mario Bros. Movie

"Road to Freedom" — Lenny Kravitz, Rustin

WINNER: "What Was I Made For?" — Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, Barbie

Television categories

Best Television Series — Drama

1923

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

WINNER: Succession

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

Barry

WINNER : The Bear

: The Bear Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

All the Light We Cannot See

WINNER : Beef

: Beef Daisy Jones & the Six

Fargo

Fellow Travelers

Lessons in Chemistry

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama

Brian Cox, Succession

WINNER : Kieran Culkin, Succession

: Kieran Culkin, Succession Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Dominic West, The Crown

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama

Helen Mirren, 1923

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

WINNER : Sarah Snook, Succession

: Sarah Snook, Succession Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Emma Stone, The Curse

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Rachel Brosnaham, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

WINNER : Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear Elle Fanning, The Great

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & the Six

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

WINNER: Steven Yeun, Beef

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death

Juno Temple, Fargo

Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers

WINNER: Ali Wong, Beef

Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

WINNER : Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

: Matthew Macfadyen, Succession James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Alan Ruck, Succession

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

WINNER : Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown Abby Elliott, The Bear

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television