Golden Globes 2024 announces full list of winners

The complete list of winners for the 2024 Golden Globes has just been announced and fans are over the moon.
From Florence Pugh, Heidi Klum, Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, John Krasinski and Da'Vine Joy Randolph there were a number of stars in attendance.
Check it out below:
Film:
Best Motion Picture — Drama
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- WINNER: Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- The Zone of Interest
Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
- Air
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- May December
- WINNER: Poor Things
Best Motion Picture — Animated
- WINNER: The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Suzume
- Wish
Best Motion Picture — Non-English Language
- WINNER: Anatomy of a Fall (France)
- Fallen Leaves (Finland)
- Io Capitano (Italy)
- Past Lives (United States)
- Society of Snow (Spain)
- The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom/Poland/United States)
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
- WINNER: Barbie
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- John Wick: Chapter 4
- Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Colman Domingo, Rustin
- Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
- WINNER: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
- Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama
- Annette Bening, Nyad
- WINNER: Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
- Greta Lee, Past Lives
- Carey Mulligan, Maestro
- Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
- Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
- Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
- Matt Damon, Air
- WINNER: Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
- Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid
- Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
- Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
- Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
- Natalie Portman, May December
- Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves
- Margot Robbie, Barbie
- WINNER: Emma Stone, Poor Things
Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
- Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
- Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
- WINNER: Robert Downey, Jr., Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling, Barbie
- Charles Melton, May December
- Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
- Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
- Jodie Foster, Nyad
- Julianne Moore, May December
- Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
- WINNER: Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best Director
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Greta Gerwig, Barbie
- Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
- WINNER: Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
- Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Celine Song, Past Lives
Best Screenplay
- Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie
- Tony McNamara, Poor Things
- Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
- Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Celine Song, Past Lives
- WINNER: Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall
Best Original Score
- Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
- WINNER: Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer
- Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and the Heron
- Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest
- Daniel Pemberton, Spider Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Original Song
- "Addicted to Romance" — Bruce Springsteen, She Came to Me
- "Dance the Night" — Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, and Caroline Ailin, Barbie
- "I'm Just Ken" — Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, Barbie
- "Peaches" — Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker, The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- "Road to Freedom" — Lenny Kravitz, Rustin
- WINNER: "What Was I Made For?" — Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, Barbie
Television categories
Best Television Series — Drama
- 1923
- The Crown
- The Diplomat
- The Last of Us
- The Morning Show
- WINNER: Succession
Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- WINNER: The Bear
- Jury Duty
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
- All the Light We Cannot See
- WINNER: Beef
- Daisy Jones & the Six
- Fargo
- Fellow Travelers
- Lessons in Chemistry
- Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama
- Brian Cox, Succession
- WINNER: Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
- Dominic West, The Crown
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama
- Helen Mirren, 1923
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- WINNER: Sarah Snook, Succession
- Imelda Staunton, The Crown
- Emma Stone, The Curse
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Segel, Shrinking
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
- Rachel Brosnaham, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- WINNER: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Elle Fanning, The Great
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
- Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & the Six
- Jon Hamm, Fargo
- Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers
- David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
- WINNER: Steven Yeun, Beef
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six
- Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
- Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death
- Juno Temple, Fargo
- Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers
- WINNER: Ali Wong, Beef
Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- WINNER: Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
- James Marsden, Jury Duty
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Alan Ruck, Succession
- Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
- WINNER: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Abby Elliott, The Bear
- Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
- J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
- Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
- WINNER: Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
- Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah: Where Was I
- Chris Rock, Chris Rock, Selective Outrage
- Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
- Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
- Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer