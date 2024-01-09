Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet's marriage is officially coming to an end, as the latter has filed for divorce

Lisa Bonet hammers last nail in Jason Momoa's marriage

Two years after their breakup, Lisa Bonet is making her status official as she filed for divorce from Jason Momoa.



Documents read by People, the Red Road star, mention the separation date on Oct. 7, 2020. The split cause was cited as irreconcilable differences.

In 2022, the pair shared a joint statement about separation, saying, "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding, and our family is of no exception feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring."

"And so," they continued. "we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage."

The couple also explained they have shared the news "not because we think it's newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives, we may do so with dignity and honesty."

The duo added, "The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become."

Noting, "Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children. Teaching our children what's possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail."

Jason and Lisa have been in relationship since 2005. The duo tied the knot in October 2017. The pair shares two kids.

The latter also filed for joint custody of their children.